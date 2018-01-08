Hugh Grant makes rare appearance with girlfriend Anna Eberstein Hugh Grant shares two children with the Swedish TV producer

Hugh Grant and his girlfriend, Anna Eberstein, made a rare red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and the pair looked happy and loved-up in each other's company. Taking part in the 'Time's Up' initiative, which saw most stars wearing black to the event to protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood, Anna looked chic in leather trousers, a blouse with an embellished collar and a stylish blazer, while Hugh looked dashing as always in a black tuxedo.

Hugh and his girlfriend Anna made a rare appearance together

The couple share two children together – John, five, and a two-year-old daughter whose name they have kept private, while Hugh is also a father to six-year-old daughter Tabitha and four-year-old son, Felix, from a former relationship with receptionist Tinglan Hong. After Felix's birth, Hugh tweeted: "In answer to some journos. Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum." Although Hugh and Anna are very private, Anna's mother also confirmed that the couple had welcomed their second child together, saying: "I can confirm that I have another grandchild. It is wonderful that we now have grandchildren."

The couple attended the Golden Globes ceremony together

Hugh was one of the many celebrity presenters at the Golden Globes, and presented the award for Best Foreign Language Film with Sarah Jessica Parker. Viewers were quick to tease the star on Twitter after he was introduced as 'from Paddington 2". One wrote: "Introducing Hugh Grant as the star of Paddington Bear is actually a tragedy," while another added: "If you had asked me before tonight I would have said Hugh Grant had a better life than me but no one has ever introduced me as from Paddington Bear 2; so maybe I'm doing okay after all."