Patsy Palmer shares beautiful pictures of children - see them here

Patsy Palmer is one proud mother! The former EastEnders actress has posted cute pictures of her children on Instagram, declaring her love for them in the process. One photo sees the star posing in-between her son Fenton Merkell and daughter Emilia Merkell, who can be seen planting a kiss on the star's cheek. "Just pure love," the mum-of-four said in the caption alongside a love-heart emoji. Patsy, who moved to Los Angeles with her family in 2014, shares Fenton, 17, and Emilia, 16, and seven-year-old son Bertie with husband Richard Merkell. The 45-year-old is also a mum to 25-year-old Charley from her first marriage to Alfie Rothwell.

Patsy Palmer is a doting mother to four children

The post comes shortly after it was reported that Fenton is dating Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber. The pair allegedly met through their mothers, with a source telling The Sun: "Fenton and Kaia have been close pals for a while through their mums' friendship and in recent months it has grown into something more... It's very early days but they have grown close and seem very happy together."

The actress seen with her model son Fenton

The young couple have got quite a bit in common. Patsy's son Fenton is signed to LA modelling management, The Dragonfly Agency, while Kaia is signed up to IMG. Kaia, 16, made her catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week last year and has since been jet-setting all over the world to walk the runway for all the big name designers. Over the summer, Patsy revealed that her son has also shown an interest in acting, telling ITV's Lorraine Kelly: "My kids are looking like they want to do it. Fenton, 17, now wants to do it, he’s got an agent."