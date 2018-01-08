Linda Robson shares rare photo of husband of 27 years The couple have been happily married since 1990

Loose Women star Linda Robson took to Instagram at the weekend to share a very rare photo of her husband Mark Dunford. The 59-year-old uploaded a snapshot showing the couple posing for the camera together as they prepared for a romantic mini-break. Alongside the picture, Linda told fans: "And off to Bath for a weekend with my lovely hubby to Bath, our Christmas present to each other. Might even shut the curtains," she joked. "27 years married and always there for each other, love him with all my heart."

Linda and Mark have been happily married since 1990 and share two children together; Louis, born in 1992, and Roberta, born 1996. The actress is also a mother to daughter Lauren, from a previous relationship. Last year, Linda opened up about her marriage, during an appearance on Loose Women, and revealed that she used to babysit Mark when they were younger. Speaking about their childhood, she shared: "I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest. And we lived in the street next to each other."

The star revealed that years later she had been in the park with daughter Lauren, then three, when Mark had started chatting to them. "Lauren said, 'Can you give us a lift home', and then he asked me out on a date. So that was fate that day because I'd known him all my life and I'd never seen him in that way before." She concluded: "And I think if I hadn't met him that day, I don't know whether I'd be with him!"

