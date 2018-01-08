Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise make the cutest duo! Katie Holmes gave her 11-year-old daughter a hug while posing for snaps

Katie Holmes cuddled up to her daughter, Suri Cruise, at a screening for Long Strange Trip, hosted by Martin Scorsese and Jane Rosenthal on Sunday night. The Dawson's Creek actress smiled for the camera with her arms around her 11-year-old child, who looked simply adorable in a black patterned blouse with a white peter pan collar.

Katie and Suri have a close relationship, and the mum-of-one regularly shares snaps of her only daughter on Instagram. The pair recently attended the at Z100 New York’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where they took to the stager to announce Taylor Swift together. Katie began by saying: "She's one of our favourite performers and who is it tonight?" to which Suri responded: "Taylor Swift!" The star also shared a snap of them enjoying a basketball together in mid-December, and captioned the fun photo: "Go Knicks! #msg #family."

The pair hugged for photos

Speaking about raising her daughter to Town and Country magazine back in April 2017, Katie said: "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be… My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now… It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

The pair have a close relationship

She added: "Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That's positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."