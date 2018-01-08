Alex Jones posts lovely photo of baby Teddy on the beach with his grandmother: 'Making special memories' The One Show host has jetted off to New Zealand

Alex Jones is making the most of her winter vacation! The One Show host, who has jetted off to New Zealand to spend some time with her husband's family, took to Instagram to share a heart-warming picture of her son Teddy bonding with his grandmother. "Making special memories in the sun. #grannyandted #auckland," the mum-of-one wrote in the caption. Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath the post, with one asking Alex if she had any tips for parents travelling on long-haul flights with a baby.

Alex Jones has posted this picture of baby Teddy with his granny in New Zealand

She replied: "Just don’t over worry about it. Take plenty of changes of clothes and food/milk and stay as relaxed as poss. Ted was surprisingly good and although he barely slept the first leg, he did a whole eight hours during the second. Go with the flow." This trip is Alex's son's first visit to his father's home country. On Thursday, the TV star shared a snapshot of her husband Charlie Thomson looking on at the ocean, which she captioned: "My husband in his happy place. NZ, breath."

READ: Alex Jones jets off to New Zealand for family holiday

The holiday marks 11-month-old Teddy's second trip abroad. The little tot - who turns one on 22 January - was taken to France for two weeks with his family back in the summer. Meanwhile, Alex recently described 2017 as being the "best one yet", following the arrival of her son. The doting mum marked the end of the year by sharing a touching never-before-seen photo of her with Charlie and Teddy, which was taken in the hospital shortly after his arrival.