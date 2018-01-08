Peter Andre shares video of Amelia, four, skiing for the first time Peter Andre's four-year-old daughter is a fast learner!

Peter Andre has shared a video of his four-year-old daughter, Amelia, learning to ski for the very first time. The adorable four-year-old can be spotted in bright blue ski trousers and a purple patterned jacket while being taught how to ski with an instructor. The proud dad posted the video on Instagram, and captioned: "Little Amelia skiing... So proud. Thanks Robbie @pdsacademy."

The Mysterious Girl singer's followers were quick to praise Amelia's skills, with one writing: "Awkward moment the kid is better than me," while another added: "Brilliant for a four year old. Well done poppet." Amelia turned four on Sunday during the family's ski holiday, and Peter shared a snap of her lying on the snow, writing: "I'm four tomorrow and I'm feeling great." He also shared a video of himself tobogganing down a hill with Amelia while his eldest daughter, Princess Tiammii, chased after them, writing: "We forgot Bista: Amelia having the time of her life."

Peter also has two sons – Junior, 12, and one-year-old Theodore. Speaking about his youngest two, he said: "Amelia was an absolute dream. At six weeks old she was sleeping 12 hours. I remember I was getting up after I'd slept for nine hours, going, 'Something's not quite right here'. And I'd start getting worried but then I realised she just loves sleeping – my girl! Theo's not as excited about sleeping but he's so adorable, which is why we call him Theodorable. The minute he wakes up, he's just got the biggest smile on his face. He's harder to settle, he doesn't sleep through, he does wake up a lot but that's his little journey and we're gonna look back on it and think, 'God that was so long ago we don't even remember.'"