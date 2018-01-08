WATCH: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa's son has found the snack cupboard! Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's son is just like Tarzan!

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have both shared the same video of their three-year-old son climbing to the top of their fridge so that he can get to the snack cupboard! Although it is unclear which of their twin boys, Tristan or Sacha, learned the trick, both parents were clearly impressed by his strength. Chris captioned the video: "My son found out where the chocolate is kept. Must find a new hiding place. He’s 3. #tarzanrules," while Elsa wrote: "I guess we have to change the place where we were hiding the lollies!"

Their followers were quick to praise the toddler, with one writing: "Looks like we got a new spider-man," while another added: "I'm sure you taught him but it's still the cutest thing I've seen today." The family-of-five live in Australia, and Elsa opened up about relocating there in an interview with People magazine. She said: "We love it. We live there now and it's a long trip, but I think it's a different life for our kids that we decided is the best for them. They live in nature surrounded by animals. It was my dream growing up. I grew up in a city, and I always had the dream to be with animals, surrounded with nature, close to the beach. So I thought that would be the best we could give to our family and our kids."

Chris's family lives in Australia

Chris and Elsa regularly share snaps of their three little ones, India, Sacha and Tristan, on social media, and the Thor actor spoke to GQ Australia about how having children changed their relationship, explaining: "Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You've got nothing for each other – so make sure you have date night even if it's once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you'd actually prefer to sleep."