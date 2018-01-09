Leona Lewis shares rare photo of boyfriend of seven years Dennis Jauch The couple started dating in 2010

Leona Lewis has been giving fans serious wanderlust after posting photos of her incredible holiday in Vietnam. But her followers on Instagram were even more thrilled when she shared a rare picture of her long-term boyfriend Dennis Jauch, who she has been dating since 2010. "Selfie from paradise #halongbay," Leona captioned a sweet photo of the couple pulling faces at the camera. Her fans were quick to comment on Leona and Dennis' 'couple goals', with one writing: "So cute together, love is in the air." "The cutest," wrote another, while a third posted: "Awww hello you two gorgeous people."

Leona, 32, and her boyfriend Dennis have been enjoying their New Year getaway in Vietnam, where they've visited Hoi An and Hanoi. Choreographer Dennis has also been sharing some snaps, revealing that the couple have been experiencing "the real deal" and took an 18-hour overnight train journey. "Traveling from South to North Vietnam by train was such a humbling experience," he wrote on Instagram. "A must for anyone trying to experience the real deal... + the shower afterwards feels like heaven."

Dennis and Leona are enjoying a holiday in Vietnam

The couple were first rumoured to be dating in the summer of 2010, a few months after Leona split from her childhood sweetheart Lou Al-Chamaa. German choreographer and entrepreneur Dennis worked as a backing dancer on Leona's UK tour. The pair tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and have only been pictured making a handful of red-carpet appearances over the years.

The couple have been dating since 2010

Last year, Leona and Dennis attended the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars afterparty in LA. The Bleeding Love singer looked exquisite in a gold and blue strapless embellished gown, with Leona taking to Instagram to share another rare photo of the couple. "Night on the town with my @dennisjauch #oscars," she wrote. Dennis also uploaded a snap, writing: "When you get to enjoy the #Oscar Sunday with the most stunning woman of the night."