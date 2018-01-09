Davina McCall breaks silence on split from husband Matthew Robertson for the first time The TV star announced the end of her 17-year marriage shortly before Christmas

Davina McCall has broken her silence following her shock split from husband Matthew Robertson. Appearing on Tuesday's This Morning, the 50-year-old opened up about the break-up, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield why she decided to spend Christmas with her estranged partner. When asked about the emotional video she posted on Boxing Day, in which she hinted at her "loneliness", the presenter explained: "I thought I would do a quick message and people took that as a cry for help that I was on my own but actually Matthew and I decided, for the kids' sake, that we would all be together this Christmas. We were all together and I wasn’t alone. But it was really sweet."

She added: "Just for the record, I thought you would ask me. For our kids' sake, Matthew and I have decided we don't want to talk about us in the public eye." Davina and Matthew were married for 17 years, and are parents to three children, Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11. On 26 November, Davina's rep confirmed news of her marriage split to HELLO!. "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated," the statement read. "Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

After discussing her marital woes on the ITV daytime show, Davina revealed her exciting plans for this year - and opened up about her amazing new workout. "Working out is good for the 'noggin'. When it makes you feel really good, I like it. I have never finished and thought, 'I wish I'd never done that!'," she said. The TV star also confirmed that she is studying to get a qualification in health and fitness, saying: "I would like to take some classes. I want to show people that it's never too late to start." Towards the end of her interview, Davina was quizzed about her rumoured relationship with The Rock, stating that they haven't been "secretly messaging", as previously reported. "The Rock - it's not true," she revealed. "I do love him and tweet him but I'm not secretly messaging him at all. My son is very excited that The Rock might know who I am."