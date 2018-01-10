Piers Morgan thanks viewer who noticed precancerous blemish Piers Morgan spoke about catching cancerous marks early on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan as thanked a viewer who noticed a blemish on his chest and got in touch to suggest he got it checked out. The founder of Melanoma UK, Gillian Nuttall, was watching Piers on the crime show Serial Killer last autumn when she noticed the mark. During an interview this week on Good Morning Britain, she spoke about her decision to reach out to the star. She said: "There was something about it that alarmed me. It didn't look right. It looked uneven to me."

Piers thanked Gillian, who noticed a blemish on his skin

Gillian had previously spoken to Piers through his work with her charity, so she sent him an email suggesting he visit his doctor. Piers explained: "[The doctor] took one look at it and cut it out within the hour. He said to me to give that lady a gold star because if I hadn't done something fairly soon, it would have turned cancerous. This is from one of the top specialists in the country. I was shocked when I got the email and shocked that someone could be so observant while watching a TV programme like that."

He added: "The good news is that they did a biopsy and everything was all clear. But he said if I'd left it a few months, it would have been a very different story. And I would not have had it checked out in the next few months." Piers then encouraged viewers to get their eyes and moles checked out. Viewers were quick to praise the segment, with one writing: "Thank you Gill for working tirelessly to raise awareness of this hideous beast. I hope Piers will use his position to help raise further awareness," while another added: "Fabulous awareness raised this morning, well done."