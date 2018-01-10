Rochelle Humes shares exciting news with her fans The mother-of-two is adding another string to her bow…

Rochelle Humes has started the New Year with an exciting announcement. The 28-year-old has revealed she has joined the Heart FM radio team. Rochelle will be hosting a weekly show on Heart, beginning on Saturday – and she can’t wait to get started! Taking to Instagram to share the news with fans, she wrote: "Hi 2018!!! So SO thrilled to have joined the @thisisheart family. I'll be bringing the feel good vibes with my OWN show every Saturday evening 4-7 LIVE. Starting this Sat (This was shot before I stopped straightening my hair and I actually miss my curls/frizz)."

Rochelle Humes has joined the Heart FM team

Rochelle will be on the air from 4pm until 7pm – and will no doubt be getting some top tips from husband Marvin, who presents on Global sister station, Capital. "Heart has an incredible presenter line-up and I'm thrilled to be joining the team," she said of her new appointment. "I absolutely loved covering shows on Heart last year, so now I'm very excited to have my own show – it's going to be loads of fun. I'll be playing all my favourite feel good tunes every Saturday afternoon, and can't wait to get started this weekend!"

Rochelle and husband Marvin have worked as guest presenters on This Morning

The former Saturdays singer is forging an impressive media career; her television credits include co-hosting Ninja Warrior UK, Sweat the Small Stuff and The Next Great Magician. She and Marvin also work as regular stand-in presenters on This Morning, and she has guest presented on Lorraine, as well as taking part in the Strictly Christmas special in 2013, and the 2014 Great Sport Relief Bake Off.

Rochelle recently returned from a festive break in the Maldives with her husband and their two daughters, Alaia-Mai, four, and Valentina, who will be one in March. The holiday gave the star a much-needed break before she starts work again on her various projects; Rochelle recently revealed she will also be running the London Marathon on 22 April, in order to raise money for the Teenage Cancer charity.