Amanda Holden shares rare snap of beautiful daughter Amanda Holden shared a snap of her daughter Alexa going back to school

Amanda Holden has shared a beautiful photo of her 11-year-old daughter, Alexa, on Instagram. In the snap, Amanda's eldest child is looking out of the window while dressed in a grey puffer jacket with a black beanie hat. The Britain's Got Talent judge captioned the photo: "In deep thought... 2018. #backtoschool #lexi."

MORE: Amanda Holden reveals her home styling secrets

Her followers were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "She's a real combination of you both and very photogenic," while another added: "When did your daughter get so big?" She also shared a photo of Lexi playing in the snow over Christmas, writing: "One of our best Christmas ever. Made even more special by the snowfall this morning!"

Amanda shared a snap of her daughter

Amanda shares Lexi and five-year-old daughter Hollie with her husband, Chris Hughes. The couple tied the knot in December 2008, and Amanda has spoken about balancing her family and work life. She told Metro: "We're both so busy. It's about trying to carve out a bit of time for us - we have to explain to the girls that they must go to bed and let us have time alone, which is hard. My poor husband - he's so far down the list."

READ: Amanda Holden shows off her super-sexy legs!

Chatting about Lexi, Amanda joked: "I do this thing at the moment when I drop Lexi off at school - I wind the window down and shout, 'I love you!' and she turns round and glares at me. Or I turn the music up really loud and wind the windows down so I'm like a rapper mum. It's hilarious!" Amanda has previously opened up about motherhood to Mother and Baby, explaining: "Motherhood has changed me. It's turned out to be all I thought it would be and more. It opens you up as a person, because you're more vulnerable."