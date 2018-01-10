George Clooney treats wife Amal and her family to a theatre date The high-profile couple are known for their kind gestures!

There's no denying that George Clooney and his wife Amal are very thoughtful! The A-list couple thanked a British theatre company for a "fantastic" evening after watching My Fair Lady at The Mill at Sonning Theatre - one mile away from their family home - with Amal's family over the festive period. Actress Bethan Nash, who plays Eliza Doolittle in the production, took to Instagram to share a picture of the lovely note and the bouquet of flowers. The note read: "Amal and I wanted to thank you for a fantastic night of theatre. We loved every minute of it."

George Clooney enjoyed a night at the theatre with his wife Amal

READ: George and Amal Clooney hand out free headphones on flight with baby twins

The message concluded with: "You were all so wonderful. My extended family (half of Beirut) loved it too. Thank you and have a great run. Love, George and Amal." In the caption, the actress said: "This is better than fairy dust! A letter and flowers from George and Amal Clooney! Thank you!!!" The kindness comes shortly after George and Amal handed out free noise-cancelling headphones to fellow passengers on a recent flight to the UK, by way of apologising for having their six-month-old twins on board.

Loading the player...

STORY: George Clooney's twins make TV debut with their 'manny' Matt Damon

The high-profile couple were heading back to her native England with babies Alexander and Ella when they treated each of the other first class travellers to a set of headphones. The devices featured the logo of George's Casamigos Tequila, along with a note "apologising ahead of time" in case the twins cried, Page Six confirmed. George, 56, and Amal, 39, were married in September 2014, and welcomed their twins in June.