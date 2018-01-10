George Clooney treats wife Amal and her family to a theatre date
The high-profile couple are known for their kind gestures!
There's no denying that George Clooney and his wife Amal are very thoughtful! The A-list couple thanked a British theatre company for a "fantastic" evening after watching My Fair Lady at The Mill at Sonning Theatre - one mile away from their family home - with Amal's family over the festive period. Actress Bethan Nash, who plays Eliza Doolittle in the production, took to Instagram to share a picture of the lovely note and the bouquet of flowers. The note read: "Amal and I wanted to thank you for a fantastic night of theatre. We loved every minute of it."
George Clooney enjoyed a night at the theatre with his wife Amal
READ: George and Amal Clooney hand out free headphones on flight with baby twins
The message concluded with: "You were all so wonderful. My extended family (half of Beirut) loved it too. Thank you and have a great run. Love, George and Amal." In the caption, the actress said: "This is better than fairy dust! A letter and flowers from George and Amal Clooney! Thank you!!!" The kindness comes shortly after George and Amal handed out free noise-cancelling headphones to fellow passengers on a recent flight to the UK, by way of apologising for having their six-month-old twins on board.
STORY: George Clooney's twins make TV debut with their 'manny' Matt Damon
The high-profile couple were heading back to her native England with babies Alexander and Ella when they treated each of the other first class travellers to a set of headphones. The devices featured the logo of George's Casamigos Tequila, along with a note "apologising ahead of time" in case the twins cried, Page Six confirmed. George, 56, and Amal, 39, were married in September 2014, and welcomed their twins in June.
Latest comments