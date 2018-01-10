Meet Christine and Frank Lampard's cutest family member The celebrity couple are the proud owners of a four-legged friend called Minnie

Christine and Frank Lampard celebrated the birthday of their pet dog Minnie on Tuesday– and she is the sweetest! The Loose Women panellist was one proud owner after she shared a cute photo of her dog on her Instagram account to honour her special day. In the photo, which appears to have been taken at the family's home, Minnie is seen looking up adoringly at the camera while resting on her front. Unsurprisingly, the snapshot went down a treat with Christine's followers, including This Morning host Holly Willoughby and actress Amanda Holden – who both liked the photo. Others were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Aww so cute! Happy birthday Minnie," while another said: "Ahh she's a beaut." A third added: "What a gorgeous dog!"

STORY: Christine Lampard enjoys dinner date with husband Frank

Christine Lampard shared a cute photo of dog Minnie to celebrate her birthday

Over the weekend, Christine and Frank spent some quality time together – and it looked like they had a wonderful time! The TV presenter and Chelsea footballer went for a Sunday roast with all the trimmings, with Christine sharing a photo of their mouthwatering feast on social media, captioned: "Sunday roast…when you don't have to cook yourself." After visiting the restaurant, the loved-up couple – who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary - enjoyed some post-dinner drinking cocktails. Frank posted a photo of their tipples - a Negroni and an Espresso Martini - on his own social media account, writing: "Post Roast Sundays with @christinelampard."

STORY: We are dotty about Christine Lampard's dress

Christine and Frank recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary

Christine has previously opened up about how she enjoys feeling like a teenager again when she goes on dates with Frank. She told the panel on Loose Women back in November: "I love the idea of going back to basics, I love my date nights. I love pretending like I am 18 again, you know when you get your hair done for the day. I know this sounds really soppy, but nothing fancy. I just mean the two of us having one night just us."