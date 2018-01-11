Iman and daughter Lexi get matching David Bowie tattoos - see their tribute to late singer David Bowie passed away on 10 January 2016

Iman has marked late husband David Bowie's second death anniversary with a touching post. The model took to Instagram to share pictures of two tattoos, one seemingly appeared to be the forearm of the couple's 17-year-old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones (Lexi), which read "Daddy", while the second snap showed an image of a knife inked onto Iman's ankle. "You will always be part of us. Jan 10th #BowieForever #EverAndEver," the 63-year-old captioned the photo.

Iman paid a touching tribute to her late husband David Bowie

Iman and David were together from 1990 right up until the Ziggy Stardust singer passed away from liver cancer in January 2016. On the first anniversary of his death last year, Iman uploaded a photograph of a double rainbow which was spotted over New York City on the day David died. "Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever," she wrote. In June, Iman also shared a touching Instagram post on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary. She posted a black and white snapshot of the couple together, along with the text: "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."

Iman was married to David Bowie for 24 years

Shortly before David's death, the mother-of-two opened up about the secret to their happy 24-year marriage. "We both understand the difference between the person and the persona," she explained. "When we are home, we are just Iman and David. We're not anybody else." The 61-year-old continued: "I think the secret to a lasting marriage is timing, first of all. You have to be at the right time in your life that you're ready for an everlasting relationship, that it becomes first, and a priority in life. If your career is important to you, don’t get married and have children, because something will give."