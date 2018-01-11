Phillip Schofield blames Holly Willoughby for those hungover This Morning appearances The This Morning stars are known for their dishevelled appearances after the NTAs

Phillip Schofield has revealed that his hungover appearances on This Morning are all down to his partner-in-crime, Holly Willoughby. The co-stars are known for turning up to work slightly dishevelled the morning after the National Television Awards; one year they carried out their presenting duties in their clothes from the night before. This year, Holly and Phil are up against Ant and Dec and Bradley Walsh for the best TV Presenter gong.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online about the upcoming awards, Phil said: "The great thing is that whether Holly wins, or Bradley wins, or I win, or the boys win, it will be an equal amount of tequila. It doesn't make good odds!" On whether he'll be presenting hungover the next day in his suit, Phil added: "It's possible… It's always possible. We don't plan those things. If we plan it, it's contrived. The last time it happened, it was all Holly's fault! But we'll see. We'll see what happens."

Phil and Holly present This Morning in their night-before clothes

The 55-year-old also said he is "very happy" to receive his TV Presenter nomination. "I'm amazed because in all the 300 years I've been in television, it's the first time I've had a singular nomination, so I don't expect to win it," said Phil. "I don't stand a chance but it's lovely to be in the top four and what's great about that top four is that we're all mates. Bradley, Ant and Dec, Holly and myself – we spent most of last summer in Portugal together. We're all mates so it doesn't matter. I'm not going to lie. I'm very happy I got the nomination."

The pair celebrate at the NTAs

Phil was speaking to us as he attended the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's OVO at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The TV star was joined by his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly and Ruby. Phil, a big fan of Snapchat and Instagram, admitted that his grown-up children are "cool" with his social media antics. "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all," he said.