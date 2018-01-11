﻿
Harvey Weinstein reaches divorce settlement with wife Georgina Chapman

The couple have been married since December 2007

by Gemma Strong

Harvey Weinstein and his estranged wife Georgina Chapman have reached a divorce settlement, three months after confirming their separation. Page Six was first to report the news, revealing that the former couple agreed the deal – estimated to be worth between $15million and $20 million – at the end of last year. It’s thought that official paperwork will be filed in the coming days. Harvey, 65, and fashion designer Georgina, 41, had a prenuptial agreement in place; according to the document, Georgina was set to receive $300,000 annually in spousal support for their first nine years of marriage. After that, the number jumped to $400,000, the publication reports. She will also be entitled to a percentage of their marital assets, including their $15million West Village townhouse and a $12million Hamptons beach house.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman have reportedly reached an eight-figure divorce settlement

and Georgina announced their separation in October – 15 December marked their ten-year wedding anniversary. The former couple share two children together, daughter India, seven, and son Dashiell, four. It's thought that Georgina – co-founder of fashion label Marchesa - will get primary custody.

Announcing their separation last October, Georgina said in a statement to People that her "heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions". She added: "I have chosen to leave my husband, caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time." Harvey later realised his own statement, saying: "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family.

"We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate," he said. "I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counselling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."

