Brendan Cole reveals the time he bravely broke royal protocol The Strictly Come Dancing star attended a tea dance at the palace

Brendan Cole has opened up about his once-in-a-lifetime visit to Buckingham Palace. Despite calling it "one of the best days" he's ever had, the Strictly Come Dancing star admitted he may have broken royal protocol. He was attending a tea dance hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall in November when he grabbed the opportunity to ask Prince Charles' wife to dance.

"When it happened, I probably broke protocol a little bit. I didn't really know," Brendan told HELLO! Online. "We'd finished the group dancing for the day. She was stood there, and I was right there. We were going to get everyone up to dance anyway and I said, 'I don't know what the situation is but if it's okay, I'd like to ask you to dance.' It was one of those things. I didn't really know if I was supposed to or not, but I asked her permission and she was absolutely charming and we stood up and mucked around for a little bit. But the smile on her face told it all, I think."

"She was absolutely charming," said Brendan

GALLERY: Royal rule-breakers!

Brendan, who said Camilla's dance skills were "up there with the very best", performed the cha cha cha with the royal. The pair were pictured taking to the dancefloor at the event hosted for the National Osteoporosis Society. "It was one of the best days I've ever had," he recalled. "You get yourself ready. You put your best suit on. I felt really important. I felt like I was doing a really worthwhile thing for osteoporosis. And then Her Royal Highness came through and she's so charming, she's so lovely. She made us feel so welcome. We had this lovely day with wonderful people. I must say, when I see the photos, I couldn't feel prouder. We both look really, really lovely. We're having a good time."

The couple attended the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Janette Manrara shares photo of Buckingham Palace invite

Brendan revealed his royal encounter at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's OVO at the Royal Albert Hall. The dancer was joined by his wife Zoe, who is heavily pregnant with their second child. "It's funny because with the first one, you have no idea what you're in for. And it's like, wow, every day is a new jump," he said. "Now that we know what we're in for, it's like, ok are you ready to welcome this little thing into the world? It's a little bit scary in some ways, because we know what's coming." His wife Zoe added: "And to do it all again, after five years!"

Loading the player...

The couple's five-year-old daughter Aurelia is just as excited to meet her sibling. "She understands," said Brendan. "It's one of the best moments I've had in a long time. Telling her that she's going to have a little brother or sister. It's pretty special." Zoe added: "I think just being able to see the two of them together, it's going to be amazing. You can't really prepare for that but I think it'll be wonderful."