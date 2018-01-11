Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies one day after funeral of parents and sister Jessica Falkholt's parents and younger sister were also killed in the car crash

Jessica Falkholt has tragically had her life support turned off just one day after the funeral of her parents, Lars and Vivian, and her younger sister, Annabelle. The family were in a devastating car crash on Boxing Day that also claimed the life of the driver of the other car, Craig Anthony Whitall.

The actress, who was best known for her role in Home and Away, had her life support switched off at St George Hospital on Thursday, and a relative told Daily Mail Australia: "We made sure Jess wasn't alone and her friends were able to be there with her. Everything we have done and every decision we have made has been done with the advice of doctors and social workers. No decision is made without Jessica's wants in mind. Jess was a very private girl and while we're thankful for public thoughts and interest, we are just trying to honour what she'd want."

Jessica died on Thursday

Lars and Vivian died at the scene of the crash while Annabelle, 21, was taken to Liverpool Hospital, and died of her injuries three days later on 29 December. Annabelle's boyfriend, Jordan Brohier, paid tribute to her, writing: "Today I lost the love of my life Annabelle. I've never met such a kind, gentle soul and this world is at such a loss without this beautiful angel. The three years I knew her were the best years of my life. I'm so thankful for every second I got to spend with my baby. I just keep hoping that I'll wake up from this terrible nightmare and see her gorgeous eyes looking back at me."

Speaking about the accident, Jessica's uncle, Paul Ponticello, said: "[It's] a day that will be difficult to erase from our memory", adding that Lars was known for being an excellent driver. "Whenever asking how long it would take to drive somewhere I would suggest an average for a normal driver and then add some additional time for the Lars factor. We always had a good laugh." Speaking about his sister Vivian, he continued: "I always thought we would grow old together. They are together and always will be ... You will always be remembered and in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace."