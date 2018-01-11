Tamara Ecclestone's daughter Sophia bares strong resemblance to Princess Charlotte in new school photo Sophia Ecclestone is the spitting image of Princess Charlotte

Tamara Ecclestone's daughter Sophia could almost be mistaken for Princess Charlotte! The three-year-old bore a striking resemblance to the young royal as she posed for a new picture ahead of her assessment day at school. "School assessment day. You make our heart so proud little Fifi," her father, Jay Rutland, wrote in the caption. The picture comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released photos of two-year-old Charlotte on her first day at Willcocks Nursery School.

Tamara Ecclestone's daughter Sophia posed just like Princess Charlotte this photo

Sophia looked smart in a stylish grey overcoat and matching tights, which were teamed with navy leather-patent shoes. Charlotte, meanwhile, was dressed in a crimson £120 coat from Amaia Kids, which was styled further with grey cable knit tights and a pink cashmere cable knit scarf by Marie-Chantal as well as a pair of £27 Mary Jane shoes from Spanish designer Dona Carmen. Fans were quick to draw similarities between the two - who in fact live just a stone's throw away from each other in Kensington. "Photo reminds me of Princess Charlotte's but without the HRH and Princess," wrote one fan, while another added: "She’s look adorable!!! She looks all royal like Princess Charlotte." A third post read: "Words can't even describe the sheer beauty of this little princess."

Princess Charlotte looked adorable on her first day at Willocks Nursery School

In a recent interview, Tamara - who previously revealed she suffers from parental separation anxiety - recalled how she struggled when Sophia started going to nursery last year. The 33-year-old admitted that she sat in her car crying for three hours fearing something might happen to her little girl. She told Happiful magazine: "I sat outside in the car for three hours, crying my eyes out and Jay was telling me that I was a lunatic. I was watching my phone, thinking: 'The nursery staff are going to need me to come back.' But they didn't."