Stars you had no idea are cousins From filmmakers to actors, here are the celebrities that probably spent most Christmas and Easters growing up together!

These stars are most certainly proof that talent can run in families! Some of these cousins couldn't be more different, while some have plenty in common – we're looking at you, Frank Lampard and Jamie Redknapp! Check out the famous cousins you never realised were related…

Justin and Louis Theroux

That's right, the Leftovers actor and husband of Jennifer Aniston is first cousins with the popular documentary filmmaker! Justin shared a snap of himself enjoying a bottle of wine with his cousin back in November, and wrote: "Grilling my cuzz. Is it Ther-oooooo or Ther-ROW. I need answers. Tables are turned. #meaning #talktothewinebottle #louistheroux #louistherooo #justintheroux #justinther-ROW."

The pair are good pals

Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola

What a talented family! The City of Angels actor is first cousins with Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Sofia, whose father is the iconic director, Francis Ford Coppola. The pair are also first cousins with Saving Mr Banks actor Jason Schwartzman and The Princess Diaries star, Robert Schwartzman.

Nicolas and Sofia are first cousins

Melissa and Jenny McCarthy

Talk show host Jenny got Melissa one of her first jobs on a show she was working on, and told People about helping her with her career. "There is a crazy story going around that I once told my cousin, Melissa, that she would have to lose weight in order to get into show business," she said. "Nothing could be further from the truth. When she was starting out, I was fortunate enough to be in a position to get her a job on a show I was doing, to learn the ropes and get some experience on a TV set in front of the camera and behind the scene. She has accomplished everything she has accomplished through hard work and her extraordinary talent, and I've only ever encouraged and supported and wished her the very best."

Jenny got Melissa one of her first jobs

Holly Willoughby and Tamzin Outhwaite

Holly has described Tamzin as her cousin, although she is actually related to Holly's husband, Dan Baldwin. She shared a snap of them together on Instagram, writing: "Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch! In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx FYI… @glamzin is my cousin." She also chatted about Tamzin on This Morning, saying: "Well, she's my husband Dan's cousin. It's family init!"

Tamsin is Holly's husband's first cousin

Jamie Redknapp and Frank Lampard

Jamie is the son of football manager Harry Redknapp, who incidentally is also an uncle to Frank Lampard. The pair have both played under Harry while at Southampton and West Ham United respectively. Praising Frank on Sky Sports, Jamie has previously said: "What a player. Almost a freak of nature. When you talk about midfielders you would have to say Frank is the greatest goalscoring midfielder ever - not just in the Premier League - due to what he did and what he achieved."

The pair have played many matches against one another

Cath Kidston and Kirstie Allsopp

Yep, the fashion designer and TV presenter are cousins! They also appear to have a very good relationship with one another, as Kirstie joined Cath for a Q&A chat at the Handmade Fair back in 2014.

Cath and Kirsty are cousins