Chris Hemsworth says wife is a fan of Angelina Jolie after Golden Globes photo Chris Hemsworth revealed who he really took to the Golden Globes!

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about his Golden Globes seating arrangement, which saw the Thor actor seated next to Angelina Jolie. Laughing off suggestions that the pair looked close in the snap while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Chris explained that he actually attended the evening with the Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, who was sat on his other side.

READ: Elsa Pataky posts sweet picture of Chris Hemsworth reunited with their children: 'Papa is back'

Chris sat next to Angelina at the ceremony

Ellen asked him: "People were making a big to-do about you sitting next to Angelina Jolie. They were acting... just because your wife didn't make it, I guess she wasn't there. They sat you next to Angelina and acted like it was some kind of 'thing'," to which the father-of-three said: "See, you've done what the internet has done, which is you've cropped out my real "date".' There he is! That's our Thor 3 director Taika Waititi. And, look, Angelina is incredible and wonderful. I'm a fan, my wife's a fan, but she may be more threatened by that guy! His sense of humour and intellect and what he did with Thor 3 is bloody remarkable. And there's a definite love for one another."

READ: Chris Hemsworth had the best time working with wife Elsa Pataky: 'It felt like a little holiday'

Chris thanked Taika was being his 'date'

Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, joined in on the fun by commenting on a photo of her husband with Angelina on Instagram, writing: "What a great couple! I mean you boys!" Chris shared a snap of himself with Taika while thanking Elsa for taking care of their three children, India, Sacha and Tristan. He wrote: "Great night at @goldenglobes with my replacement date @taikawaititi and big thanks to my beautiful wife @elsapatakyconfidential for hangin with the kids while I played dress ups and pretended to be cool."