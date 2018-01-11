Drew Barrymore shares exciting adoption news! The Santa Clarita Diet star posted the news on Instagram

Drew Barrymore has revealed that her family is expanding! Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 42-year-old told her followers that she has adopted three adorable kittens. Alongside a picture, she wrote: "If you can believe, my daughters and I went to rescue a cat and came home with three kittens in need. #thekitties #rescue #christmasmiracle or I just became the crazy cat lady? Names are (from left to right) LUCKY (Olive’s cat) PEACH (Frankie’s cat) FERN (mine) all females #GIRLGANG."

Drew Barrymore has revealed she is expanding her family by three

The new additions will be a welcome surprise for the family. Drew, who is a doting mother to five-year-old Olive and three-year-old Frankie, also has a pet dog, called Douglas. Last month, Drew posted a snap of their beloved pooch as she praised charity organisation, ASPCA. She wrote: "#holidayawareweek @aspca this is my Douglas. He is a rescue from the San Fernando Valley. With all fires and floods and tragedy that have changed the lives of people overnight in our country, many people have pets that are family members as well."

Charlie's Angels reunited! Drew Barrymore posts sweet message for friend Cameron Diaz

She added: "Animals need us too. I am putting this in here because I support this amazing organisation and they need all the resources they can get, from a year of such difficulty and overwhelming disasters." In 2016, shortly after her split from Will Kopelman, Drew revealed the importance of having a pet dog throughout her life. "I've been sure a dog lover my whole life," she said at the Annual ASPCA Bergh Ball. "Life is better with dogs. Life is definitely better with rescue dogs."