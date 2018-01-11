Elton John gives rare glimpse into family life as son Elijah turns five Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John is Elton and David Furnish's youngest son

Elton John's little boy is growing up fast! The Rocket Man singer, 60, and his husband David Furnish, 54, share sons Zachary, seven, and Elijah – who turned five on Thursday. Marking the special on Instagram, Elton paid a heartfelt tribute to his son, which was accompanied by a chocolate hedgehog cake which had been iced with the words 'Happy Birthday Elijah'. Elton wrote besides the image: "Happy Birthday to our beautiful son Elijah!!! Can't believe you are 5 today!!! We love you so. @davidfurnish#Happybirthday."

Elton John and David Furnish's son Elijah is now five!

Fans were quick to comment on the photo to send their well wishes to the little boy. One wrote: "Happy 5th Birthday, Elijah. Best wishes for a happy day!" while another said: "Happy Birthday Elijah! Wishing you Love, Light and Laughter." Elijah's birthday falls shortly after his big brother Zachary's who turned seven on Boxing Day during the family's skiing holiday in Colarado, USA. David shared a sweet photo on social media from the special day of himself with the birthday boy out on the slopes in their skiing gear. "Days don’t get any nicer than this. Happy birthday Zachary. @eltonjohn #Happybirthday," he captioned the snap.

There is no denying that Elton and David are doting parents, with the musician previously crediting his sons for changing "everything about my life". Speaking to The Mirror, he explained: "I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record.Before we had the children we just had our lives and we would spend money because we didn't have anything else to focus on." He continued: "We have really toned things down because we have enough stuff. There is nothing else we need."

Eldest son Zachary turned seven during the family's ski holiday in December

The celebrations contrast Elton's sad start to the year. The singer lost his mum Sheila in December and buried her at the beginning of the month, on 3 January. The Candle in the Wind singer took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message he had written for his late mother, which read: "Dear Mum, Today's funeral was perfect. Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again. Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I've chosen all the music so everything will be just right." He concluded: "Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me. Love, Elton #RIP."