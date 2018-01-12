Ellen DeGeneres reveals that her father Elliott has died "There was not one bone of judgement in his body," she said

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed that her father, Elliott DeGeneres, has passed away at the age of 92. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host shared the sad news with her audience during Thursday's show, and paid tribute to her dad, a former insurance salesman. "Before we go to break, there's something else I want to talk about. I mentioned yesterday when I was talking about all the mudslides that are going on in my community of Montecito, which is heartbreaking, I said that I had a lot going on in my life. In addition to what's going on in Montecito, I lost my dad this week," Ellen said.

Ellen DeGeneres' father Elliott has passed away at the age of 92

Reflecting on her relationship with her father, the star said that Elliot "was very proud" of her. "He loved this show and he was a kind man, a very accepting man," she said. "There was not one bone of judgement in his body." She also shared a sweet childhood memory with the audience, saying: "We only took one family vacation. When I was a little girl, we came to this lot, to the Warner Bros. lot and took the tour and went around. And now, I work on the Warner Bros. lot and I have my own stage with my name on it. So he was really proud of that."

STORY: Ellen asks Khloe Kardashian if Kylie is pregnant - see her response!

The star revealed she saw a rainbow above her Warner Bros. studio shortly before he died

Ellen, 59, also revealed that she was able to say goodbye to her father shortly before his passing, and that just ten minutes before he died, she saw a sign – a rainbow. "I was leaving the building, and I looked back and there was a rainbow over the Warner Bros. studio. This looks photoshopped," she said, as a photo of the rainbow was shown on screen. "This is what I saw after I talked to my dad, and he died ten minutes after that. Pretty amazing," said the star, who later shared photos of her dad on social media. "I got a rainbow before he died."

STORY: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reduce asking price of their Santa Barbara estate

ara estate