Gary Barlow celebrates 18th wedding anniversary with throwback photo Gary and his wife Dawn have been married since January 2000

Congratulations to Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn, who are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary! In celebration of their special day, the Take That star took to Instagram to share a rare throwback photo of the couple together, which was taken more than 20 years ago. The image shows the couple sitting on a sofa, with their arms wrapped around each other and smiling up at the camera. Alongside the picture, Gary wrote: "Happy wedding anniversary Mrs B. 18 fabulous years together. Stronger than we've ever been. Here's to the rest of our lives. Pic taken 1995 #foreverlove."

Gary Barlow has shared a throwback photo to celebrate his 18th wedding anniversary with wife Dawn

Fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing: "Congratulations and lovely to see real love and romance!" A second added: "Wishing nothing but happiness to the two of you!" And a third added: "Awwwwwww this is sooooo cute! Happy anniversary to the pair of you. You beautiful, beautiful couple."

The happy couple pictured with their children, Daniel, Emily and Daisy

Gary and Dawn – a backing dancer on Take That's 1995 Nobody Else Tour - tied the knot in January 2000 and share three children together: Daniel, 17, Emily, 15, and Daisy, eight. Tragically, their fourth child, Poppy, was delivered stillborn. The singer has largely kept his loved ones out of the spotlight, but last summer he delighted fans by sharing a family snapshot on his Instagram account. In the black-and-white photo, the Barlow clan can be seen posing for a family selfie in the sunshine, with Gary and Dawn smiling alongside son Daniel and daughters Emily and Daisy. It proved to be a big hit with fans. "Beautiful family," one follower wrote, while another added: "Lovely family photo, you must be a very proud man." A third remarked: "Your son looks like he can start his own boyband!"

