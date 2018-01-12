Winner of Critics Choice Award Best Young Performer steals the show Little Brooklyn Prince invited her fellow nominees out for ice cream

Brooklynn Prince, seven, was in tears of joy after accepting the Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Performer on Thursday night. The adorable youngster received the award for her performance in The Florida Project, and was emotional as her dad helped her up the stairs to receive her award. While crying, she said: "All the nominees are great and we should all go out and get ice cream after this. [To] all my voters... you guys are so awesome, thank you so much."

Brooklynn cried as she accepted the award

She continued: "God, I would like to thank you for this opportunity. And I would like to thank the cast and crew for the wonderful support, and to my family and my team." She also spoke about the film's main issue of struggling single mothers, adding: "To all the Halley and Moonee's out there... Guys, this is a real problem you need to go out and help."

The pint-sized star had the time of her life at the award show and even managed to pose with Angelina Jolie and the winner of the award in 2017, 11-year-old Jacob Tremblay. Brooklynn has also been having fun promoting the film over the past few weeks, and even met one of her heroes, Daisy Ridley, who surprised her by moderating the SAG Q&A in early January. After Daisy hugged Brooklynn, the little girl said: "I'm very, very happy. You just made my day!" Speaking about future roles, Brooklynn said: "I would like to be Little Rey in Star Wars… Do you know that Star Wars has been around since when there were dinosaurs? It was in a galaxy far, far away." She also told Daisy: "Do you know that you are so, so brave to take on a big movie role? Because Star Wars has been around forever — and when I say forever, I mean forever!"