Tom Hanks reveals that he auditioned for Mamma Mia! Do you think Tom Hanks would have played Sam, Harry or Bill in the musical?

Tom Hanks might be an Oscar-winning actor - but, according to the star, his singing voice wouldn't win any awards! In Friday night's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the Forrest Gump actor revealed that he actually tried out for a role in the popular 2008 musical film, Mamma Mia alongside Meryl Streep.

Tom opened up about working with Meryl

When Tom was asked if he had ever worked with Meryl before, he explained: "There was never a whiff of it before, but I was a producer of Mamma Mia! and I tried out for a role. I wanted to hire myself, but my singing voice would have scared the children so this is the first time I’ve got to appear with her." The pair are now co-starring in political drama The Post, and Tom opened up about finally working with the star, explaining: "We all read it independently of each other so it was great that we all came together to work on it. Magic Meryl is wonderful to work with."

Tom joked that he wanted to have a part in Mamma Mia!

The father-of-four is now grandfather to three children, and both he and his wife Rita Wilson recently opened up about their family. Rita told Entertainment Weekly: "We're the cool grandparents," before Tom added: "I think [we're] the most cool. When you have grandkids, if you're with one of them - or all three of them – look, there's no book, no radio, no TV. You're going to be entertained by them every moment that you're there. Sit back and watch the show! I think they just put up with us." Rita joked: "Sometimes they just look at us like, 'What?'" Tom's son Colin Hanks, 39, is the father of his two oldest grandchildren, Olivia and Charlotte, while his middle son, Chet, welcomed a baby girl in 2016.