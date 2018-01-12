Ewan McGregor kisses girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead after Critics' Choice Awards win The actor accepted the gong for Best Actor for his role in Fargo

It's official! Ewan McGregor was seen kissing new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the Critics' Choice Awards after he scooped the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for his role in Fargo on Thursday evening. Shortly after he was announced as the winner, the 46-year-old quickly gave his new girlfriend a passionate embrace as he made his way to the podium.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the Critics' Choice Awards

READ: Ewan McGregor thanks estranged wife and new girlfriend for Golden Globes 2018 win

Overcome with joy, Ewan thanked his co-stars and the crew - and even gave a special nod to Mary. He said: "Thank you to Warren, to FX, MGM brah - that's what we used to call you on set, MGM brah - and Noah, for putting together this amazing team to make this, to give us these great scripts and amazing storylines and great characters, and really for the great directors that you gave us to work with. [Thanks to] the crew in Calgary, because it's an amazingly cold place, Calgary, and the crews there are amazing. Like, it's minus 40 degrees and they're there, and they kept us warm, and they kept the whole machine moving."

The actor won the gong for Best Actor for his role in Fargo

STORY: Ewan McGregor's estranged wife breaks silence on split

The award-winning star added: "So, I want to thank you for all that, especially Gail Kennedy, who did all my prosthetic make-up to make me Ray, and she did an amazing job, and Chris Glimsdale who did my hair or lack of hair for both those characters. So, thank you especially to them." Ewan then went on to mention Mary Elizabeth, 33, who he met while filming his role in the successful show, telling the audience: "Thank you to all of our actors… and Mary." It emerged in October that Ewan had parted ways with his wife Eva Mavrakis, after he was spotted kissing his on-screen girlfriend Mary Elizabeth. The former couple have four daughters together.