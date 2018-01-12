Binky Felstead looks unrecognisable in her old school photo! Binky’s partner Josh Patterson shared the image on Instagram

Joshua Patterson delighted fans this week by sharing a photo of partner Binky Felstead taken during her time at school. The photo shows a much-younger Binky posing in her maroon and grey school uniform, wearing glasses and sporting a fringe cut just above her eyes. "Guess who????" Josh captioned the throwback photo. "I think she'll make you suffer for this," one follower joked, while another added: "I can't believe this is Binky!" A third added: "I think Binky looks cute! We all have those dreaded awful school photos, but look how gorgeous she is right now!"

Josh Patterson shared one of Binky's old school photos on Instagram

Binky and Josh, both 27, found fame on hit reality show Made In Chelsea, and in June 2017 welcomed their first child together – daughter India. Speaking to the Sun this week, Josh confirmed that he is stepping out of the spotlight to focus on his little girl. "We are two very blessed individuals to have been asked to go on that show," he said. "Binks did five or six years. I was on it for three years. It's ultimately got Binky and I to the position we're in right now. I think we'll be eternally grateful for it but I think it like anything in life as you grow older you start to look for new opportunities. When you've got young kids coming into the mix and it's not about partying and who fancies who."

STORY: Binky Felstead locks herself out of house leaving baby India alone

The couple welcomed daughter India in June last year

The TV couple introduced their daughter to the world in HELLO! magazine, proudly posing for photos together with their newborn. India weighed in at 7lb 13oz when she was born just before 2pm on June 12 in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, where the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "It was a dream labour," Binky told HELLO!. "There was no screaming or crying and it wasn't like in a movie. It was all over very quickly."

STORY: Binky Felstead's hair is transformed by Duchess Kate's stylist

Josh, who cut the cord, added: "I burst into tears when she was born… When you've seen your partner give birth you end up feeling emotions for them that you've never felt before. I can't describe how much admiration I have for her for what she's been through… it's a new feeling in my heart."