He's currently rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. And this week, Mark Wright had a funny run-in with fellow Brit Hugh Grant. During an interview for his show, Extra, the former TOWIE star was branded "riff-raff" by the Love Actually star who is busy promoting Padddington 2 - however, it was all in jest! It came as Mark remarked to Hugh: "I'm from London too but we kind of speak a little different. People from my neck of woods would say you speak like a royal compared to me."

Lightening the mood, Hugh jokingly quipped: "Yeah, you're riff-raff, mate… It's nice of me to talk to you at all." Mark, 30, was clearly tickled by the interview, and later took to his Instagram to share the funny clip. In the caption, he wrote: "Haha love this !! When you do your best to speak posh for Hugh Grant and he still calls you riff raff !! #royal #riffraff @extratv." Although, fans were quick to point out that Mark was not a Londoner, with one writing: "Essex is not quite London." Another added: "Not so much an Essex boy these days."

The post comes shortly after Mark hinted that his wife Michelle Keegan could move to LA to live with him as he continues working for Extra. The radio DJ relocated to the US last year after landing his dream job, while Michelle has been travelling the world filming Our Girl. He told The Telegraph: "We'll see what happens. I think if you're an actress you want to come to Hollywood, right? But that’s not massively what she’s thinking right now. She'll come out here, we'll enjoy the sunshine and see how we go."