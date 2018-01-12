Strictly's Gemma Atkinson reunites with Gorka Marquez – see the photos The pair looked very cosy in the Instagram snaps

Gemma Atkinson is loving her Strictly Come Dancing reunion! The soap star, who is preparing for the Strictly tour, has been sharing photos of her old gang, including her rumoured love interest Gorka Marquez. Photos and videos posted on her Instagram page show the pair joking around during rehearsals; Gorka seems to heavily feature on the actress' social media account. The Emmerdale star, 33, uploaded a video of herself and Gorka, 27, singing along to Downtown as they took a break from training.

Another picture from earlier this week showed Gemma and Gorka catching up over dinner, with the blonde beauty revealing: "When 'I'm only having salad' turns into 2 mains, a shared pizza and chocolate cake @gorka_marquez I'm fuming." During their lunch break on Friday, Gemma shared another sweet group picture of fellow finalist Debbie McGee, Debbie's pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice, Gorka, her own dance partner Aljaž Skorjanec and Strictly winner Joe McFadden. "Lunch time pile on!!!" Gemma captioned the shot.

CLICK TO SEE PHOTOS

Gorka and Gemma were romantically linked on Strictly

The actress and the Spanish dancer have been romantically linked for months. Back in November, Gemma insisted that nothing was going on "right now", but that could change once the show ends. She told The Sun: "Maybe once the series is over, but not right now… we'll see what happens. I know people want to see a Strictly romance but I'm not going to be giving you any I'm afraid, because I'm so focused on my dancing."

Gemma has also had to quash reports that she is dating retired footballer Ryan Giggs. Earlier this month, the TV star posted a photo with newly divorced Ryan and their friends. "There's a group of us having a New Year's brunch at his restaurant with staff because we are all MATES and have been for 14 years!!!" Gemma clarified.

The Strictly gang are rehearsing for the upcoming tour

Appearing on Gemma's Key 103 breakfast show, Ryan, 44, also insisted: "Me and Gemma have been friends for a long time. And you know, as if!" Amused by his remark, Gemma quipped: "Oh cheers!" before adding: "Anyone I hang out with of the opposite sex, people say I'm going out with. Whenever we all go out together as friends, people say we're in a relationship."