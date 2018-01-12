Megan Fox shares rare snap of youngest son, Journey River Megan Fox's lookalike mum, Gloria, was also in the snap

Meghan Fox has shared a gorgeous photo of her youngest son, Journey River. In the cute snap, the proud mum is smiling to the camera with her one-year-old in a baby carrier and her mum, Gloria. Noting the similarities between herself and her mum, she captioned the snap: "Clone wars." Fans were quick to gush over her baby son, who was smiling for the camera, with one writing: "What a beautiful baby," while another wrote: "OMG! What an absolutely gorgeous baby."

Megan shared a snap of herself with her mum and baby Journey

The mother-of-three recently opened up about plans to have more children in the future, and joked to Extra: "My body is barely holding itself together. It's, like, stitched together with bubblegum and Scotch tape. It's gonna fall apart if I have another one (child)." Speaking about her two other boys, Noah and Bodhi, she said: "(My youngest is) just very calm and kind, and then my older two are wild beasts and they're always fighting. Everything is a weapon. You can't have forks, forks are weapons... They're always trying to kill each other, and it's so stressful 'cause the baby gets stressed out 'cause he doesn't understand what's going on."

