Hugh Grant opens up about fatherhood in rare interview The actor is expecting his fifth child with Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant is notoriously private about his home life and very rarely speaks of his four children. Now the actor, who has been nominated for a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for his role in Paddington 2, has opened up in a new interview. Speaking to Jess Cagle in an interview for People TV, the star spoke of his happy family life and the funny games he likes to play with his children at home.

Hugh with his partner Anna Eberstein

Hugh, 57, is due to become a father for the fifth time with his Swedish TV producer partner, Anna Eberstein. The pair already share a son, John Mungo, who was born in September 2012, and welcomed their second child together in December 2015. Hugh also shares two children – Tabitha, six, and Felix, four - with receptionist Tinglan Hong.

Hugh told Jess on becoming a father: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me - he said sounding clichéd - but it happens to be true." He continued: "It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

The Love Actually star spoke of a funny game he likes to play with his sons. "It's always amusing to put your underpants on your head," he said. "My little girl at two likes her nappies on my head." The actor also revealed he once made the mistake of showing his backside to his son for fun but "then he got the habit and taught every single child in West London to do the same!"

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres about fatherhood back in 2012, Hugh said: "Everyone was right all these years, saying, 'Hugh, why don't you have some children? It changes your life'. Now that I have a child, it is life changing. I recommend it. Get some!"