Nadia Sawalha brands herself a 'bad mother' in candid car chat The Loose Women panellist is mum to Maddie, 15, and Kiki-Bee, nine

Nadia Sawalha has said that she should be sent to 'bad mother land' in new footage posted on her Instagram stories. The Loose Women panellist – who is mum to girls Maddie, 15, and Kiki-Bee, nine – posted a candid video of her car journey with her youngest daughter on Saturday, which she began: "This is a bad mother alert," before asking Kiki to tell viewers what was in her lunch box. Nadia then listed the contents herself, saying: "A Nutella sandwich, crisps and chocolate. I need to go to bad mother land!"

The Loose Women panellist often shares details of her family life on her Instagram account NadiaandKaye, which she shares with good friend and co-panellist Kaye Adams. The pair's down-to-earth approach on their fame and work has earnt them a loyal following, with the account bio described as: "@LooseWomen panellists, working mums and master/disaster chefs. Follow for easy family recipes, life hacks and fun."

Nadia Sawalha said she was a 'bad mother' who should be sent to 'bad mother land'

The former EastEnders actress got fans talking over the weekend after asking who could relate to having to wait and watch their children take part in various weekend clubs. She said: "Who, just like me, spends your Saturday mornings freezing cold either on the sides of the football pitch or watching horse riding, for hours and hours. Just standing there, with your face fixed in a smile, really happy because your children are happy."

The Loose Women panellist joked about taking her children to weekend activity clubs

The 54-year-old's tongue-in-cheek video went down a treat with fellow mums, with one saying: "I served my time with two sons at Saturday and Sunday league. I feel your pain." Another added: "Yep, been there got the football T-shirt." A third said: "You will miss it when they get older."

Nadia – who is the older sister of Ab Fab actress Julia Sawalha – recently spoke out about her oldest daughters heartbreaking ordeal with bullies, revealing on Loose Women that they would often make her cry as a result. She said that she would ask them: "Do you know how you used to talk to her would end her crying?" She then went on to say: "I don’t think they knew [if they are in the wrong]. It's safe to be in the group, to be with the bullies. It doesn’t mean that you are necessary cruel."