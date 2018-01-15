Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong takes to Twitter after split announcement The couple have ended their marriage after 11 years

Lisa Armstrong has broken her silence on social media following the announcement of her divorce to Ant McPartlin. The Strictly make-up artist, who was married to the TV presenter for 11 years, took to Twitter to "like" comments from her adoring fans, who have offered words of support in the wake of the split. One read: "Going through difficult times we must always be reminded that better times are ahead. For a beautiful person like yourself it will be tough but keep your chin up and you will bloom again." Another said: "@lisaAmakeup My wife and I would like to wish you well and hope you have your family and friends around you take care you are a lovely lady."

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong have split following 11 years of marriage

READ: Ant's wife Lisa Armstrong defends herself against internet troll amid marital woes

On Saturday, Ant, one-half of presenting duo Ant and Dec, announced the couple's plans to part ways via his spokesman. "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin," the statement read. "Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." The news comes after months of speculation. However, in December, Lisa hit back at internet trolls on Twitter who commented about her marriage. The 41-year-old responded to a follower who had told her that she was "throwing her marriage away" and that she didn’t "understand" the painkiller addiction that Ant had been going through. Lisa replied: "Educate yourself first love and get your facts right. You don’t know!! Sorry for your pain x."

Loading the player...

READ: Ant McPartlin confirms he is 'ending his marriage' to wife Lisa

Following his stint in rehab, Ant praised his wife for her "fantastic" support during his recovery but hinted that it had put a "strain" on the marriage. He told the Sun: "I've put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I'm very sorry about the effect it has on partners." He added: "This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she's been amazing - fantastic throughout." The pair were together for 23 years.