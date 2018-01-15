Victoria Beckham makes Olly Murs' dreams come true at the Ramsay twins' birthday bash The X Factor runner-up was a big fan of the former Spice Girl

It seems that Olly Murs was a huge Spice Girls fan back in the nineties! The Voice UK judge couldn’t believe his luck on Saturday night when he was in the same room as Victoria Beckham to celebrate Jack and Holly Ramsay's 18th birthday. Taking to his Instagram account, the Troublemaker singer posted a photo of the pair at the event. Olly was dressed in a black and white tuxedo, while Victoria looked stylish in a pink silk wrap dress. The photo was captioned: "My teenage dream came true tonight! Pleasure to meet @victoriabeckham."

When Olly Murs met Victoria Beckham

Olly provided the musical entertainment throughout the evening, and judging by the photos, it looks like the party was a successful night for all! Proud dad Gordon Ramsay shared a series of pictures from the evening on his own Instagram account, including one of the twins and their sisters Megan, 19, and Matilda, 15 – who all looked stylish dressed in 1920s outfits. He captioned the post: "Great night, great music, great food. Happy 18th Jack and Holly @ollymurs @jackramsay1999 @hollyramsayy @breadskitchen." Gordon also posted a sweet photo of himself and lookalike son Jack kissing Holly on the cheek, which he captioned: "Gorgeous at 18….so happy and proud of these 2. Continue working hard to follow your dreams, love ya both, now can we rent out your rooms please?"

Gordon Ramsay's four children dressed in their 1920s party outfits

Jack and Holly turned 18 on 31 December, and it looked like they had a day and evening to remember, with their birthday falling on New Year's Eve making for double the celebrations. Ahead of their birthday party, the Ramsay family's make-up artist Claire Turner worked her magic with the girls' hair and make-up. They all had their hair styled in loose waves, while a defined brow, glowy base and statement lipstick completed their make-up looks ready for the Great Gatsby-themed night.