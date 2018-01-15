Michael Douglas' son Cameron shares photo of family with new baby Cameron Douglas shared the beautiful family snap on Instagram

Michael Douglas' eldest son, Cameron, has shared a photo of himself and his partner, Viviane Thibes, with his dad and half-siblings Carys and Dylan, who is holding his baby daughter, Lua Izzy. The proud dad captioned the beautiful snap: "What it's all about. #Blessed with #family." Michael also shared the photo on his official Facebook page, writing: "Enjoying a wonderful Sunday afternoon with my new granddaughter Lua, new dad Cameron, mum Viviane, Uncle Dylan, and Aunt Carys!"

READ: Michael Douglas preemptively denies sexual harassment claims

Cameron shared a family photo

Michael also shared a snap of little Lua back in December, writing: "Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane, on the birth of their daughter Lua!" Cameron shared a throwback photo of Viviane with a baby bump to announce the exciting news, and wrote: "Today my appreciation for Mother’s all over the world has reached new heights...today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior... I'm so proud of you @vivianethibes. #iloveyou." Speaking about becoming a new dad, he told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm really looking forward to it, and I think it's going to be more inspiration and drive to really try to put a nice life together for my daughter."

STORY: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares exciting news about her son: 'It's a busy time for the family'

Cameron's daughter was born 16 months after he was released from prison after nearly seven years on drug convictions, two of which were spent in solitary confinement. Michael has previously opened up about Cameron's conviction in an interview with Megyn Kelly. "My oldest son Cameron has struggled with addiction for most of his life," he said at the time. "He was a serious heroin addict, that brought him into federal prison. It broke my heart, the combination. When he was sentenced, I knew the amount of time he was going to be spending in federal prison combined with my early cancer at the same time."