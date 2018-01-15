Davina McCall receives message from The Rock following her split The British TV presenter announced her separation from her husband in November

Davina McCall has revealed her excitement after receiving a message from her "crush" Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The presenter, who confirmed her split from husband Matthew Robertson in November, took to Twitter to share their Twitter exchange, in which the Hollywood star offered her some words of support in the wake of her marital woes. She tweeted: "Holy [expletive]... this just happened." Davina, 50, then retweeted the actor's tweet, which read: "Haha I just saw this story last week. Yes, of course Davina I know who you are, tell your son I said hello and I’m raising a glass of tequila in your honour tonight ;) Cheers."

Davina McCall and husband Matthew Robertson split last year

READ: Davina McCall breaks silence on split from husband Matthew for the first time

The exchange comes shortly after Davina's appearance on This Morning, when she was quizzed about her rumoured relationship with The Rock, stating that they haven't been "secretly messaging", as previously reported. "The Rock - it's not true," she revealed. "I do love him and tweet him but I'm not secretly messaging him at all. My son is very excited that The Rock might know who I am." After the American actor's response, Davina followed it up with: "Can't quite believe this! Such a huge fan. Chester fell apart when he saw you mentioned him too! Thank you! Keep doing what you're doing! We r huge fans! ps #dwayneforpresident."

The Rock has reached out to the TV star on Twitter

STORY: Davina McCall makes first public appearance since announcing marriage split

Just before Christmas, Davina surprised fans when she announced the end of her marriage to Matthew. The TV presenter confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO! Online, saying: "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time." Davina and Matthew were married for 17 years, and are parents to three children, Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and Chester, 11.