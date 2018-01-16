Frank Lampard reveals secret to happy marriage with wife Christine The couple have been together since 2009

Frank Lampard has opened up about his happy marriage to wife Christine. The footballer, who celebrated his second wedding anniversary with the star in December, spoke candidly to the Guardian about the secret to their romance. He told the publication: "[The secret to a good relationship] is fancying each other. Christine and I make each other laugh and have fun, but I am sure we fancy each other more and more as time goes on."

The couple tied the knot in 2015 after a six-year relationship

READ: Christine and Frank Lampard share rare pictures of his daughters during festive holiday

Frank, 39, and Christine, 38, have been together since 2009, and they tied the knot in a romantic winter ceremony in December 2015. During the interview, the footballer revealed how he popped the question. "I proposed to Christine on Santa Monica beach in LA," he shared. "I even designed the ring myself. But to keep it under wraps I got a friend to fly out and secretly pass it to me at the hotel. I then phoned Christine's dad to ask permission - I ended up speaking to her mum but she insisted he’d be happy – and all went to plan."

Appearing on Monday's Loose Women, Christine heaped praise on her husband as she revealed that their similar sense of humour and regular date nights keep the romance alive. "We love the really simple things that make you smile," she admitted. "So we both have a day off ... say, a day in the week, and both get really excited about what we're going to do that day. Now, it doesn't have to be anything romantic or overly fancy. I mean, going to the pub and getting a bit tipsy at lunchtime. I mean really, really simple things. But that's what we really love doing."

READ: Christine Lampard's gushing tribute to Frank on second wedding anniversary

She continued: "And definitely the fancying thing, because you've got to still look at them and go, 'That's my husband' or 'That's my wife'. I mean, if you can do that, I think that's special. December was our anniversary, so we're married just over two years. But we've been together just over nine. I look at him now and I still feel exactly the way I did when I first met him, if not more."