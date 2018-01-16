﻿
Jane Fonda 'fine' after cancerous growth removed from lip

Jane Fonda joked about her lip on Instagram

Jane Fonda as opened up about a recent cancer scare, which led to her having a growth removed from her lower lip. The Grace and Frankie actress spoke about the incident during an appearance on BUILD Series on Monday. Sporting a bandage on her mouth, the 80-year-old actress said: "I just want to explain the bandage. I just had a cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it's fine. I just want to explain it. I don't normally go around like this."

Speaking to Howard Stern later on the same day, she added: "Hey listen, the world is falling apart, what's a lip?" She confirmed that she had a biopsy and the results looked good, telling Howard: "They did [biopsy it.] I'm going to be fine, thanks." She also shared a snap of herself with her co-star, Lily Tomlin, with her hand covering her mouth, and captioned the photo: "With Lily in NY. I’ve found a clever way to disguise my lip bandages from removal of cancer." Her fans were quick to show their support, with one writing: "I hope you get better soon, I love you," while another added: "Omg Queen! Get better you're my hero."

This isn't the first time Jane has had a health scare, as she underwent a lumpectomy for breast cancer back in 2010, as well as previously battling osteoarthritis and bulimia. Speaking about her recovery from bulimia, she said: "It was in my 40s, and if you suffer from bulimia, the older you get, the worse it gets. It takes longer to recover from a bout... I had a career, I was winning awards, I was supporting nonprofits, I had a family. I had to make a choice: I live or I die." 

