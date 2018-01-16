Kate reveals Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite football team The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that the pair love to wear the team's football kits

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about which football team Prince George and Princess Charlotte support during a visit to Coventry. The mum-of-two, who is currently expecting baby number three, chatted to some young students about football and Brian Mulonbi, nine, revealed that Kate told him both George and Charlotte have Aston Villa kits. He said: "Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits. I told her I am an Arsenal fan, so I don't really like Villa kits," to which Kate jokily replied: "I have to be loyal to my husband!"

READ: Kensington Palace releases video of 2017 highlights – but royal baby is missing

Kate opened up about her childrens' favourite team

Taylor Mosley, also nine, said: "I said to them that I'm a Villa fan, because I know William is a Villa fan. He said he wants Sam Johnson to be our goalkeeper forever." During their visit, Kate also helped out a little boy who felt sick after meeting her. A learning mentor at Corpus Christi primary school, Carole Flynn, said: "Princess Kate came over and give him a sickbag, our little Craig. I think he was a little bit overcome. He went quite pale. She came over to speak to him, and noticed he was not very well. She asked if he was OK. She bent down, and was concerned. It was lovely of her."

GALLERY: The Duchess of Cambridge's sweetest moments with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

George and Charlotte have matching Aston Villa kits

The Queen recently spoke about her great grandchildren, George and Charlotte, during a presentation at Sandringham House. After presenting a student with a bible, the Queen asked her if she "looked after" her little sister, to which Emily responded that it was the "other way around". The Queen replied: "It's like that with Charlotte and George." Speaking about the special moment, Emily's mum, Ellen, said: "She asked if Emily looked after Hadleigh and I said it was more the other way round. She said it was like that with Princess Charlotte and Prince George," while her husband Tom added: "The Queen was implying that Charlotte keeps an eye out for George rather than the other way around. It is often the case that a younger child is more confident. It is second child syndrome."