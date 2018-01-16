Ant McPartlin is all smiles in first public appearance since divorce announcement Ant and Dec were reunited with the rest of the Britain's Got Talent team in Blackpool on Tuesday

Ant McPartlin looked in good spirits on Tuesday as he stepped out in Blackpool to attend a Britain's Got Talent photocall – his first public appearance since announcing his separation with Lisa Armstrong. Ant was pictured wearing a fluffy pink cowboy hat as he sat on a bus with his co-presenter Dec and the BGT judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell. The group photo was posted on Alesha's Twitter account, which she captioned: "@BGT family reunited."

The TV presenter kept hold of his hat when the team made it to their destination – Madame Tussards – and was photographed wearing it outside the popular attraction as he stood next to Dec. The snap was posted on Ant and Dec's official Twitter account, with Dec writing: "Day 1 of @BGT 2018. Just time for a quick visit to our wax models at @MadmeTussards! It's soooo cold. D."

Ant was reunited with the BGT team as they posed on the bus on the way to their photocall

Shortly after the photo was posted, fans were quick to praise Ant for getting back to work despite his marital breakdown. One wrote: "Ant's a legend for still doing BGT despite what's happened," while another said: "Have a blast guys…Looking well Ant!" A third added: "Ant looks good glad to see."

Ant was in good spirits wearing a pink cowboy hat

At the photocall, the BGT team were all smiles as they lined up to pose for pictures. Dec was dressed in a black and white checked shirt and black straight leg trousers as he waved to the camera, co-ordinating with Alesha – who was dressed in a stylish black and white striped dress. Amanda, meanwhile, stunned in a red semi-sheer Grecian-style gown, Simon opted for his trademark high-waist trousers and a black top, David dressed in a navy suit while Dec went for a black shirt jeans.

The Britain's Got Talent team were in Blackpool on Tuesday

On Saturday, Ant revealed that he and wife Lisa were separating following 11 years of marriage. The 42-year-old announced the news via his spokesman, who said in a statement: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin." It continued: "Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

Following the announcement, Lisa, 41, has taken to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans for their support in the wake of the split, 'liking' a number of encouraging tweets from her followers – including one which read: "Going through difficult times we must always be reminded that better times are ahead. For a beautiful person like yourself it will be tough but keep your chin up and you will bloom again."