Judge Rinder has reportedly split from his husband of four years, Seth Cumming. A source close to the TV judge told The Sun: "It's very sad news but Rob is separating from his partner of 11 and a half years. He's very upset about the situation, but the split is amicable and no one else is involved." The insider added: "Rob has never spoken about his relationship and nothing will change on that front. He very much wants to focus on his work, including Judge Rinder on ITV which he absolutely adores."

The Strictly Come Dancing star – whose real name is Rob Rinder – married fellow barrister Seth in 2013, in a civil ceremony that was officiated by Rob's close friend, Benedict Cumberbatch. At the time, the Sherlock star, who met the TV favourite when they were students at the University of Manchester, said it was a "very private, lovely thing to be asked to do".

Benedict added to The Sun: "Of course I'm going to make a joke after it if it goes well. 'I do weddings. Next will be children's parties and bat mitzvahs.' It's a mainly Jewish and gay audience so hopefully they will be lenient towards me."

Benedict Cumberbatch officiated the ceremony (Copyright: Ivan Massow)

Back in the summer of 2013, guest Ivan Massow shared a photo of the alfresco ceremony, which took place on a sunny day in Ibiza. The picture showed Benedict reading from his notes and officiating, as Seth and Rob exchanged rings. Judge Rinder, 39, rarely speaks about his personal life, but shortly after his civil ceremony he confirmed: "We got married, it's no secret, but no one was supposed to know – somebody put the pictures on Facebook.

"Seth used to be a political adviser to George Osborne, now he's a lawyer in a serious firm. And now when you Google me it brings up his name and Benedict... We're good friends from Manchester Uni. He officiated at our civil ceremony. But I'd never want to piggy back on his superstardom. Never have, never would."