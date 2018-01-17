Kirk Douglas, 101, cradles great-grandchild in adorable photo See three generations of the Douglas family in one photo!

Cameron Douglas has shared an adorable snap of his grandfather, 101-year-old Kirk Douglas, with his baby daughter. The eldest son of Michael Douglas posted the snap to Instagram, and wrote: "Words cannot express... #Powerful #Bloodline." Cameron's daughter, Lua Izzy, was named after Kirk, who was known as Izzy Demsky before changing his name when entering the Navy.

Kirk held his baby great-granddaughter

Cameron's followers were quick to comment on the sweet picture, with one writing: "There you go 3 generations... Precious Baby Girl with proud daddy and Great Grampa," while another added: "Too many blessings to be thankful for, congratulations Cameron!" The 39-year-old recently enjoyed a day with his dad and half-siblings, Carys and Dylan, and Michael shared a photo of the family together on Facebook, writing: "Enjoying a wonderful Sunday afternoon with my new granddaughter Lua, new dad Cameron, mum Viviane, Uncle Dylan, and Aunt Carys!" Speaking about becoming a new dad to Entertainment Tonight, Cameron said: "I'm really looking forward to it, and I think it's going to be more inspiration and drive to really try to put a nice life together for my daughter."

Cameron shared a snap of his baby with the family

Cameron welcomed his baby daughter with his girlfriend, Viviane, 16 months after he was released from prison after nearly seven years, two of which were spent in solitary confinement. Speaking about Cameron's conviction in an interview with Megyn Kelly, Michael previously said: "My oldest son Cameron has struggled with addiction for most of his life. He was a serious heroin addict, that brought him into federal prison. It broke my heart, the combination. When he was sentenced, I knew the amount of time he was going to be spending in federal prison combined with my early cancer at the same time."