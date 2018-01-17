Can you spot what's wrong with this Ant and Dec photo? Should we start calling them Dec and Ant?!

Alesha Dixon has shared a snap of the Britain's Got Talent gang back together, but fans were quick to notice that something wasn't quite right about Ant and Dec in the selfie! The pair, who usually stand with Ant on the left and Dec on the right, were the wrong way round while sat together on the bus. Several of Alesha's followers commented 'Dec and Ant' in response to their unusual seating arrangement.

However, the pair set things right by posting a snap of themselves posing outside of Madame Tussauds. Dec tweeted: "Day 1 of @BGT 2018. Just time for a quick visit to our wax models at @MadameTussauds! It's sooooo cold." Ant looked to be in good spirits despite announcing his split from his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong, on Sunday. In a statement, his spokesperson said: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

Fans of the presenters commented on the photo, with one writing: "Good to see Ant looking happy," while another added: "So pleased to see you looking happy Ant, love you guys so much." Britain's Got Talent's official Twitter account also recently released a video confirming that the pair would once again present the series while showing some of their highlights from previous series, writing: "#BGT is all about the talent and our favourite dynamic duo @antanddec are no exception! Send us a [star] if you're looking forward to seeing them back on your telly for the new series!"