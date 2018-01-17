Catherine Zeta-Jones responds to Michael Douglas sexual harassment allegations Catherine Zeta-Jones has commented on the allegations of sexual harassment made against her husband

Catherine Zeta-Jones has broken her silence about the sexual harassment allegations against her husband, Michael Douglas, admitting that she found the reports "very, very upsetting". Speaking to the Mirror, she explained: "It was very, very upsetting. Anything like that, that is erroneous and false, would take anyone by surprise."

The actress' 73-year-old husband denied the claims before the allegations went public in early 2018, telling Deadline that the former employee's claims were a "complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever," and that his head was "reeling". Speaking about his decision to speak out, Catherine added: "I'm glad that the non-story was put straight. It was a looming accusation and I am very happy that Michael did a pre-emptive move."

Michael said his children were 'scared' by the allegations

Michael's former employee accused the actor of improper language as well as sexual harassment and barring her from getting other work. Speaking about the accusation, he said: "I will fess up to colourful language... She may have overheard private conversations, and it she was offended, she could have excused herself. As far as blackballing her, that was completely untrue. She was a lady who was involved in development at my company, and we just didn't have a good development record in the time she was there, so I just moved on. If people from the industry called me to ask about her, I would have been honest, but I never blackballed her."

He continued: "I tried to figure out, why the hell would somebody do this? The part that hurt the most is having to share something like this with your wife and your children. My kids are really upset, [they had to] go to school worrying this is going to be in some article about me, being a sexual harasser. They're scared and very uncomfortable."