Heath Ledger's sister pays tribute to late star on 10th anniversary of his death The actor died at the age of 28 in 2008 from an accidental overdose

Heath Ledger's sister has paid an emotional tribute to the late Hollywood star as the tenth anniversary of his death approaches. The Australian actor tragically passed away at the age of 28 after an accidental overdose in 2008. In a new interview, his sister Kate has revealed that her family often talk about him to keep his memory alive. "Heath is hugely important in the lives of my children. There's not a day that goes by that we don't share stories or talk about him," she told WHO magazine.

A few months after his death, Heath received numerous posthumous accolades, including Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for his incredible performance as The Joker in The Dark Knight. Kate added: "It's especially difficult to see his moving images on screen and hear his voice, something which we as a family have had to learn to cope with constantly. But it's a blessing that we have all the images and footage so that we can share a part of him with our girls."

The actor shared 12-year-old daughter Matilda with ex-wife Michelle Williams

Kate, who is still in touch with Heath's ex-wife Michelle Williams and their 12-year-old daughter Matilda, went on to open up about her close bond with her brother, whom she described as her "soul mate". She explained: "We spoke almost every day regardless of where Heath was in the world or what he was doing. Our conversations ranged from talking about projects to what we were having for dinner! Nothing was off limits."

