Kylie Minogue talks devastating split from Joshua Sasse Kylie Minogue called working on her music 'a great escape'

Kylie Minogue has opened up about her break-up from fiancé Joshua Sasse, admitting that she was "fragile" while making her new album, Golden. The pop star, who announced her split from Joshua in early 2017, told The Sun: "The end of 2016 was not a good time for me. So when I started working on the album in 2017 it was, in many ways, a great escape. I was quite fragile when I started work on it but being able to express myself in the studio made quick work of regaining my sense of self — writing about various aspects of my life, the highs and lows, with a real sense of knowing and of truth."

Joshua and Kylie split in early 2017

She continued: "And irony. And joy. If there's one love that will always be there for you, it's music. Well, it is for me, anyway." The Spinning Around singer and the British actor were together for three years after meeting on the set of Joshua's show, Galavant, where Kylie had a guest role. Speaking about their split in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald back in March 2017, Kylie explained: "I feel great actually. It's not been the easiest times of late but that is a purely personal matter and I have no regrets. Life is about love and experience and learning and evolving and I am richer and thankful for all of the experiences in my life. I'm also very touched and thankful for the generous support from my fans."

Kylie spoke about her split from Joshua

She added: "I wish I had trusted my instincts on some occasions when I didn't and I wish I had listened to better advice when I didn't. But overall, I have to look at the glass as half full and acknowledge that I am all of the moments of my life, the good and the not so good."