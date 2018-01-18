Lisa Armstrong publicly 'likes' photo of estranged husband Ant McPartlin The couple announced their separation last week

Lisa Armstrong seems determined to ensure her split from Ant McPartlin remains civil. The make-up artist took the public step of 'liking' a recent photo showing the star on social media. Lisa favourited a picture shared by David Walliams showing the Britain's Got Talent gang "back together", with Ant stood alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David and his co-host Declan Donnelly as filming for the show got underway in Blackpool. Both Lisa and Ant work on the ITV show, and Lisa is said to be happy to keep working behind the scenes – despite the couple's decision to divorce after 11 years of marriage.

Lisa Armstrong liked a photo showing Ant McPartlin with the rest of the BGT team

The 41-year-old will reportedly continue to work on the spin-off show, Britain's Got More Talent, while Ant will present the main show alongside Dec. It's thought the pair will be in the BGT studios at different times, with Lisa – also a make-up artist on Strictly Come Dancing – working primarily with Stephen Mulhern. A source told the Sun that Lisa is keen to continue work as normal, adding that she has a lot of friends on the show and enjoys being a part of the production.

STORY: Declan Donnelly 'torn' over Ant McPartlin's split from wife Lisa

Ant and Lisa were together for 23 years before announcing their split

Ant, 42, confirmed his split from Lisa in a statement released by his representative on 13 January. It read: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." It has been estimated that the couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million – half of Ant's £62million fortune – making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.

STORY: Ant McPartlin's wife Lisa Armstrong hints at 'rubbish' 2017